Visakhapatnam district records one death and 185 new COVID cases

The COVID-19 cases seems to be at a galloping rate with the district recording 185 new cases in the last 24 hours ending Friday morning. The number of cases was 89 on Thursday.

On December 26, the district recorded just six cases and within 10 days, it shot up to 185. The active cases on December 27 was just 121 and as on Friday it shot up to 613.

But according to District COVID Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, most of the cases are asymptomatic and need no hospitalisation. As on date, the hospitalisation in the district is around 4%.

Though the medical experts were unable to say whether the infected are Omicron or Delta cases, they said that as per the symptoms they seem to be Omicron cases.

Dr. Sudhakar said that since a most of the population have received at least one jab, the severity of the infection appears to be less. He said there was a need to step up the vaccination drive and ensure that the entire target population receives both the jabs and simultaneously start the booster on a war-footing.

With the rate of admission into hospitals being under control, the district administration is now focussing on home isolation.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna on Friday held a meeting with the officials at the AMC principal’s chamber and deliberated on strengthening the Home Isolation Committee. He asked the officials to improve the home isolation services and enhance the stock of home isolation kits.

He asked the AMC Principal to strengthen the 40-member team of doctors at the college that gives 24/7 counselling and help to patients at home isolation.

The District Collector has assured to provide the required manpower and equipment to strengthen the 24/7 call and service centre at the AMC.

The district recorded 185 new COVID-19 cases on Friday morning, to take the total tally of cases to 1,59,958. This was the highest single-day tally since mid of August, 2021. The number of cases reported since January 1 were 533.

The death toll also rose to 1,111 after one more death was reported in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, nine persons undergoing treatment for the virus have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 1,58,234.

The number of active cases also rose to 613.