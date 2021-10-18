Visakhapatnam district records one death and 11 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 October 2021 19:16 IST

40 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district recorded the lowest COVID-19 cases on Monday, since the first week of March, this year.

On Monday morning, the number of cases recorded in the last 24 hours was just 11, taking the cumulative tally to 1,57,821.

Advertising

Advertising

After the first week of March, the district has been recording a steady increase in cases and by the end of the month, the district administration had announced the arrival of the second wave.

In April and May, the district had seen the worst with over 50,000 cases piling up in just 60 days and the district officially recording over 600 deaths.

“From August we have been seeing a slide and October was the best month so far, after we were hit by the second wave and 11 is the least number that we have recorded from mid of March till date,” said a senior doctor from KGH.

But the health experts are keeping their fingers crossed, as last week was a festive week and the number of tests conducted were on the lower side, when compared to the normal days. Moreover, the tests are fewer in the weekends, said P.V. Sudhakar, District COVID Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College.

It may be remembered, that during the first wave in 2020, the first case was detected in the last week of March and the cases piled up in July and August. From September onwards there was a decline and the curve started to flatten from December and dropped to a single digit from mid February, till the arrival of the second wave in mid March 2021.

Meanwhile, 40 persons infected with the virus were discharged on Monday taking the total number of discharges so far to 1,55,919.

The district also recorded one more death as on Monday morning taking the total deaths to 1,094.

The active cases as on date stand at 808.