Visakhapatnam district records one death, 63 new COVID cases

170 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 63 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally to 1,53,905. The number of recoveries has outnumbered the daily-infection count as 170 persons recovered from the coronavirus during the same time period.

The death toll has increased to 1,061 after one more person succumbed to the infection.

The number of recoveries has increased to 1,51,533. As on date, the recovery rate in the district is hovering around 98.4 %.

The number of active cases has gradually declined to 1,311.