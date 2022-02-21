Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam district records four new COVID cases

After almost two months, the district COVID-19 single day tally was under 10 in Visakhapatnam district. According to the COVID-19 State bulletin released on Monday, the district recorded only four new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending Monday morning. No COVID-19 deaths were reported during the same time period. The bulletin also stated that the total number of active case are 102.


