Visakhapatnam district records four new COVID cases
Active cases stand at 102
After almost two months, the district COVID-19 single day tally was under 10 in Visakhapatnam district. According to the COVID-19 State bulletin released on Monday, the district recorded only four new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending Monday morning. No COVID-19 deaths were reported during the same time period. The bulletin also stated that the total number of active case are 102.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.