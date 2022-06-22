Visakhapatnam district records 65 pass percentage in Intermediate second-year examination

District records 59 pass percentage in first-year exam

With a pass percentage of 59 in the first-year Intermediate examination, Visakhapatnam district has seen a drop in pass percentage. However in the second-year Intermediate results, the district has recorded a pass percentage of 65. The Intermediate examination results were released on Wednesday.

According to the officials from Board of Intermediate Education, as many as 47,681 students had appeared for the first year Intermediate examination, of them, 27,911 students have passed the examination. The pass percentage among the boys was just 56, while for girls it was 61. The district stands third among other districts in the State in the first-year pass percentage.

Similarly, out of 42,997 students who have appeared the second-year examination, as many as 27,865 students have passed. The pass percentage for boys was 60, while for girls it was 69. The district stands fourth in the State in the second-year examination results.