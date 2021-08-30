Visakhapatnam district records 50 new COVID-19 cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 August 2021 20:29 IST

88 persons recover from coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 50 new COVID -19 cases in the last 24 hours ending Monday morning taking the cumulative tally to 1,55,403.

During the same period, 88 persons undergoing treatment at home and at various hospitals were discharged or have recovered from the infection. This takes the total number of discharges to 1,53,150.

Advertising

Advertising

No deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours keeping the death count to 1,073.

The active cases as on Monday morning were 1,180.