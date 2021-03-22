Visakhapatnam district records 33 new COVID cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 March 2021 20:30 IST

The district recorded 33 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count to 61,067, in the last 24 hours, here on Monday. There were no deaths and the count stands at 540.

Meanwhile, 15 persons have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery count to 60,237.

In this month alone, the number of new cases has crossed the 500- mark, with the reporting of 527 cases, as on Monday. The district has been seeing a spike in cases in this month.