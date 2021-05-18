Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam district records 2,388 new COVID cases, eight deaths

The Visakhapatnam district in the last 24 hours recorded as many as 2,388 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 1,17,333. With the new cases, the active cases now stand at 20,817.

The district also recorded eight deaths, taking the total death count to 788.

On the brighter side, the district has been recording a good recovery rate over the last few days. On Tuesday morning, as many as 2,671 persons affected with COVID were discharged or have recovered, taking the total discharges to 95,708.

