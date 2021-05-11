Visakhapatnam district records 2,371 new COVID cases, 12 deaths

Vibrancy likely to come down by May-end or mid of June, says Special Officer

The Visakhapatnam district crossed the one lakh-mark in the COVID-19 infections, ever since the pandemic broke out and the first case was detected in the city at Allipuram in the last week of March, 2020.

In the last 24 hours, the district recorded 2,371 cases taking the total cases to 1,02,320.

During the first wave, which is said to be from the last week of March 2020 to the first week of March 2021, the total cases reported were around 59,000, which was spread over a period of almost 12 months.

The second wave, which the district administration acknowledged from mid March to till date, which is around 55 days, the district recorded close to 43,000 cases.

Analysing the spread of infection, it can be seen that from March to June-end last year, the district recorded around 900 cases. But from July to August-end, the number of cases recorded was around 35,000, with about 25,000 cases being recorded in August alone.

Thereafter from September, there was a steady decline and by November the pandemic was under control, with the district recording single digit cases on a daily basis. The active cases, as on March 1 this year, were just 24.

“This gives an indication that the surge in cases lasts around two to three months and thereafter, it tappers down. And that is why we have a feeling that the vibrancy may come down by May-end or mid of June,” said District COVID Special Officer P.V. Sudhakar. “But we have to be more careful from the time the curve starts flattening,” he added.

The district also recorded 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total death count to 719.

The district recorded around 160 deaths from mid of March to till date.

With the new cases, the active cases have now gone up to 20,590 and the discharges have gone up to 81,011 with 1,521 discharges in the last 24 hours.