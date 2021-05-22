Visakhapatnam district records 2,308 new COVID cases, 11 deaths

2,338 persons recover; active cases stand at 20,302

As many as 2,338 persons, who were undergoing treatment for the COVID-19, recovered in the last 24 hours in the Visakhapatnam district as on Saturday morning. The district also recorded 2,308 new infections in the same duration taking the cumulative tally to 1,25,498.

Visakhapatnam district has reported the third highest single-day tally after East Godavari (3,227) and Chittoor (2,581) among other districts.

The death toll has increased to 829 after 11 more persons succumbed to the infection. The total number of deaths reported this month so far was 218.

The total number of recoveries has also increased to 1,04,367 by Saturday morning. It may be remembered that in the last four days, as many as 8,659 persons recovered from the virus.

The number of active cases stands at 20,302.