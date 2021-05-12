VisakhapatnamVISAKHAPATNAM 12 May 2021 21:43 IST
Visakhapatnam district records 2,238 new COVID cases, 11 deaths
The district recorded 2,238 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total cases to 1,04,558 and active cases to 21,002, in the last 24 hours, as on Wednesday morning.
The district also recorded 11 deaths, taking the toll sto 730.
As many as 1,815 persons affected with the virus were discharged, taking the cumulative discharges to 82,826.
