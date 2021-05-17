Visakhapatnam district records 2,098 new COVID cases and nine deaths

Averaging over 2,000 new COVID-19 positive cases over the 10 days, the district recorded 2,098 cases in the last 24 hours, as on Monday morning.

With the new cases, the total cases, since the first case was recorded in the district last March, have gone up to 1,14, 945 and the active cases are 21,128.

The district also recorded nine deaths, taking the total death count to 780.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,913 persons, who were undergoing treatment at COVID Care Centres, hospitals and home isolation, were discharged or have recovered. With this, the total recoveries have gone up to 93,037.