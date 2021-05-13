Visakhapatnam district records 2,064 new COVID cases, 11 deaths

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 May 2021 19:28 IST

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 2,064 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, as on Thursday morning, taking the total cases to 1,06,622 and active cases to 21,096.

The district also recorded 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total death count to 741.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,959 persons, undergoing treatment at various COVID notified hospitals or under home isolation, were discharged or recovered taking the total discharges to 84,785.