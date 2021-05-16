Visakhapatnam district records 2,041 new COVID cases, 11 deaths

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 May 2021 19:30 IST

The Visakhapatnam district in the last 24 hours recorded 2,041 new COVID-19 cases as on Sunday morning. With the new cases, the total cases have gone up to 1,12,847 and active ones increased to 20,952.

The district also recorded 11 deaths, taking the total deaths to 771.

According district COVID Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, 2,161 patients, who were diagnosed as COVID positive were discharged, in the last 24 hours taking the total discharges to 91,124.