Visakhapatnam district records 1,984 new COVID cases, nine deaths

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 May 2021 19:25 IST

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 1,984 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as on Saturday morning.

With the new cases, the total cases have gone up to 1,10,806 and active cases to 21,083.

The district also recorded nine deaths, taking the total death count to 760.

A total of 2,101 persons affected with the virus were discharged, taking the total discharges to 88,963.