Visakhapatnam district records 1,976 new COVID cases and nine deaths

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 May 2021 20:22 IST

The district recorded over 1,900 cases and nine deaths for the second consecutive day. On Tuesday, as many as 1,976 positive cases were recorded taking the total cases to 87,512 and active cases to 14,116. The district also recorded nine deaths taking the total toll to 644.

A total of 986 persons were discharged, taking the total discharges to 72,752.

