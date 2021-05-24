Visakhapatnam district records 1,690 new COVID cases, eight deaths

2,142 persons recover from coronavirus

The district recorded as many as 1,690 new COVID -19 cases in the last 24 hours as on Monday morning.

For the second day in a row, the cases have dropped below the 1,900-2000 mark that the district has been averaging in this month. The total cases have gone up to 1,28,856 and active ones to 19,350.

The district also recorded eight deaths, taking the total toll to 846.

As many as 2,142 persons, undergoing treatment, have been discharged or have recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total discharges to 1,08,660.

In the last one week, the discharges rate has increased with the average count being over 2,000.