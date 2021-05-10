Visakhapatnam district records 1,618 new COVID cases, nine deaths

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 May 2021 17:34 IST

The Visakhapatnam district recorded 1,618 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Monday. There was a marginal drop in cases, as the district was recording around 2,000 plus cases in the last few days.

With the new cases, the active cases have now gone up to 19,752 and total cases to 99,949.

The district also recorded nine deaths, taking the toll to 707.

Meanwhile, 991 persons undergoing treatment were discharged, taking the total number of discharges to 79,490.