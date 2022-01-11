Visakhapatnam district records 151 new COVID cases

The district recorded 151 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the State COVID bulletin, released on Monday morning.

The district stands second in the number of cases, with the Chittoor district leading the State with 244 cases.

Meanwhile, the district has begun the booster dose vaccination for healthcare workers and senior citizens.

In the district there are about 25,000 healthcare workers and close to 2 lakh senior citiziens.

About 200 plus vaccination centres in the district are operating at present. District Immunisation Officer Jeevan Rani said the vaccination is going on at a brisk pace.

VSP clarifies

Meanwhile giving clarification on the news reports that 60 COVID cases were recorded at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Monday, the officials from VSP said that the cases were detected at the sample collection centre and it includes samples collected from neighbouring places.

It is learnt that from 103 samples collected about 60 tested positive, which might have about 30 VSP employees.

The officials also said VSP was ready with the supply of LMO (liquid medical oxygen), as it did during the second wave, last year, when it supplied over 18,000 metric tonnes of LMO.

The VSP also had converted its Gurajada Kalyanmandapam into a 200-bedded hospital, with piped oxygen connection to each bed.

It is learnt that the facility is ready even now and depending in the situation, it would be opened up.

VSP will maintain the makeshift hospital, the district administration will supply the doctors and nursing and paramedic staff.

The plant has already taken precautions and has asked all pregnant women employees and handicapped staff to work from home.