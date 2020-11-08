Visakhapatnam district records 108 new COVID cases and two deaths

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 November 2020 19:07 IST

154 persons recover from coronavirus

The district reported 108 new COVID-19 infections and two deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin released on Sunday evening.

The new cases take the cumulative tally to 57,287 and death toll to 486, since the pandemic broke out.

On a positive note, as many as 154 persons undergoing treatment recovered in the last 24 hours. This takes the total number of recoveries to 55,159, which is more than 96% of the total cases.

The number of active cases in the district stands at 1,642.

Of the 319 clusters, six are very active, 19 active and 294 are dormant.

The district administration has already denotified 627 clusters in the district.