Visakhapatnam district records 104 new COVID-19 cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 March 2021 18:28 IST

One more person succumbs to coronavirus; total toll rises to 545

The district recorded 104 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 61,953, ever since the pandemic broke out in March, last year.

One death was also recorded taking the total tally of deaths to 545.

Advertising

Advertising

The total number of discharges also rose to 60,428 with the discharge or recovery of 36 persons, who were affected with the coronavirus, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID positive cases in Andhra University Engineering campus rose to 111, after almost all the 1,700 students, including girls, were tested, said District COVID Special Osfficer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar.

After a lull in cases, since last four months, the district has been seeing a spurt in the cases, with about 1,400 cases and six deaths in this month.

Health officials say that the rise in cases may be a temporary phase and except for AU, which has been declared as containment zone, the cases are randomly coming up from various areas in the city. “Most of the cases that are coming up are contacts from primary cases and efforts are on to contain the spread by implementing the 3T formulae (track-test-treat),” said Dr. Sudhakar.