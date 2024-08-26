Visakhapatnam district ranks first in State in implementing PM Surya Ghar Yojana 

Andhra Pradesh (AP) is making steady progress in the installation of rooftop solar systems under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana as more number of people are realizing the benefits of harnessing the unlimited solar energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

As on August 2, 2024, the State power distribution companies (DISCOMs) have received 23,488 applications and made 1,602 installations through registered vendors., according to official sources.

Visakhapatnam district topped the list with 272 installations against 1,555 applications submitted and Alluri Sitarama Raju and Sri Satya Sai had zero installations whereas the numbers of applications stood at 222 and 469 respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

East Godavari, Guntur, NTR and West Godavari districts had more than 110 installations each and all of the remaining have less than 100, while subsidy has been released to 213 consumers.

As per AP State Electricity Regulatory Commission (Grid Interactive Solar Rooftop Photovoltaic Systems under Net/Gross Metering) Regulation, 2023, surplus solar energy generated and exported into the grid during a month by residential consumers under net-metering arrangement will be paid at the rate of ₹2.09 per kWh.

Residential households are eligible for a subsidy of ₹30,000 per kW up to 2 kW and ₹18,000 per kW for an additional capacity up to 3 kW. The total subsidy for systems larger than 3 kW is capped at ₹78,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the households, a capacity of 1 - 2 kW is required for an average monthly electricity consumption of 0-150 units, 2-3 kW for a consumption of 150 -300 units, and more than 3 kW for consumption exceeding 300 units.

A subsidy of ₹18,000 per kW will be given to Group Housing Societies (GHS)/Residential Welfare Associations (RWA) for common facilities, including electric vehicle charging, for up to 500 kW capacity (3 kW per house) with the upper limit inclusive of individual rooftop plants installed by residents in GHS/RWA.

To showcase the use of rooftop solar energy, the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy contemplated developing one model solar village in each district of the country by selection in a challenge mode but it is yet to be done.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.