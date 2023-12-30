Visakhapatnam district raised ₹17 lakh for Sanjeevani Nidhi District Relief Fund Society in 2023, says Collector

December 30, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam district has raised an impressive sum of ₹17 lakh through the Sanjeevani Nidhi District Relief Fund Society in the year 2023. Several PSUs, organisations, associations and employees have voluntarily contributed, said Collector A. Mallikarjuna on Saturday.

Out of ₹17 lakh, the district administration spent ₹1.34 lakh for covering the premiums of 512 disabled children enrolled in the Niramaya Health Scheme and ₹1.30 lakh was utilised to support seven beneficiaries facing various challenges.

“As we stand on the threshold of a new beginning in 2024, I humbly request your continued support for this noble cause. Instead of investing in traditional greetings, I urge all philanthropists to contribute to the society. Every contribution, regardless of its size, plays a crucial role in fostering a compassionate and supportive community,” Dr. Mallikarjuna added.

The account details Sanjeevani Nidhi – District Relief Fund (name of the account), 50100500766040 (account number), HDFC0009179 (ifsc code), HDFC Zilla Parishad branch.

