GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam district raised ₹17 lakh for Sanjeevani Nidhi District Relief Fund Society in 2023, says Collector

December 30, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam district has raised an impressive sum of ₹17 lakh through the Sanjeevani Nidhi District Relief Fund Society in the year 2023. Several PSUs, organisations, associations and employees have voluntarily contributed, said Collector A. Mallikarjuna on Saturday.

Out of ₹17 lakh, the district administration spent ₹1.34 lakh for covering the premiums of 512 disabled children enrolled in the Niramaya Health Scheme and ₹1.30 lakh was utilised to support seven beneficiaries facing various challenges.

“As we stand on the threshold of a new beginning in 2024, I humbly request your continued support for this noble cause. Instead of investing in traditional greetings, I urge all philanthropists to contribute to the society. Every contribution, regardless of its size, plays a crucial role in fostering a compassionate and supportive community,” Dr. Mallikarjuna added.

The account details Sanjeevani Nidhi – District Relief Fund (name of the account), 50100500766040 (account number), HDFC0009179 (ifsc code), HDFC Zilla Parishad branch.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.