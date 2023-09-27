HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam district progressing well on tourism front after pandemic, says Collector

‘Over 30,000 foreign tourists have visited the district during this year so far and the hospitality industry and the travel industry are playing a key role in the promotion of tourism’

September 27, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Girls performing classical dance as part of World Tourism Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Girls performing classical dance as part of World Tourism Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has said that Visakhapatnam district has progressed well on the tourism front in the post-COVID-19 pandemic scenario.

The Collector participated as the chief guest at World Tourism Day celebrations held at VMRDA Children Theatre here on Wednesday evening.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mallikarjuna said that over 30,000 foreign tourists have visited the district during this year so far. The hospitality industry and the travel industry were playing a key role in the promotion of tourism. He recalled that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had laid the foundation for hotels belonging to the Oberoi and other groups.

The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has spent ₹10 crore on renovation of the Kailasagiri park. The works on the Sea Harrier Museum, VMRDA Park and the Burmese ship, which ran aground near Tenneti Park, would be completed within four months. Similarly, several parks were developed and roads improved by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). The conduct of the G 20 meeting in Visakhapatnam has furthered the image of the city and district at the international level. He said that five beach cleaning machines were requisitioned to improve cleanliness on the beaches and thereby attract tourists.

Folk artistes presented the Araku tribal dance and classical dances and cultural presentations were given by students of Nrutya Bharathi Niketan.

The Collector handed over mementoes and certificates to Ayyangari Venkata Sandeep, Ghantasala Lavanya and Kommi Chnadra Venkata Lakshmi, who bagged the first, second and third prizes respectively in the videography competitions. K. Sai Ganesh, B Satya Hinduja secured the first and second prizes in essay writing while Krishnaveni Roy and Ramya won the first and second prizes in drawing competition. Seelu Kumar team and Kalyani team won the first and second prizes respectively in the quiz competition organised in connection with World Tourism Day celebrations.

Regional Director and ED of APTDC Srinivas, I & PR Regional Joint Director V. Maniram, Gadiraju Palace GM Bharat Varma and students of Sun College participated.

