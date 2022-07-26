Visakhapatnam district officials gear up to make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign a success

Around six lakh flags to be distributed in the district

Around six lakh flags to be distributed in the district

The district administration is gearing up to make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ a big show here. Ahead of the series of events planned as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ scheduled from August 1 to 15, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna reviewed the arrangements with officials from various departments at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

He said that the district will receive around six lakh national flags for the event and has given the responsibility to distribute them to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and Zilla Parishad officials. He said that different departments were given various responsibilities to ensure the programme is well organised without any hassles.

Speaking about the schedule of events, Mr. Mallikarjuna said that on August 1 awareness programmes should be conducted for the people in every sachivalayam limits and on August 2, birth anniversary celebrations of Pingali Venkayya, the architect of Indian national flag, should be organised.

On August 3, awareness seminars should be organised on freedom fighters and on August 4, patriotic song competitions should be conducted in educational institutions. Dramas and stage plays will be organised on August 5 and photography competition will be held on August 6. While rallies will be organised on August 7, drawing, painting and elocution competitions will be held on August 8.

The district administration will conduct cultural programmes on August 9 and V.V. Giri birth anniversary celebrations on August 10. Similarly, there will be a heritage walk on August 11, sports events will be held on August 12 and 13 and people should take selfies with national flag. On August 14, families of freedom fighters will be felicitated and on August 15, walks and flag marchs will be organised, the Collector informed the officials during the review meeting. He has instructed the officials to make documentation of every programme without fail.

Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan, District Forest officer Anant Shankar, District Revenue Officer Srinivasa Murthy and others were present.