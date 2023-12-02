Visakhapatnam district officials gear up for Cyclone Michaung, identify 45 relief centres

December 02, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Visakhapatnam district administration has warned people to be on alert as the deep depression over the Bay Bengal may turn into Cyclone storm Michaung in the next 12 hours and if so it is expected to make a landfall over the State coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam on December 5.

Collector A. Mallikarjuna on Saturday said that rains and winds are likely to occur in the district, including the city, due to the impact of the storm. People in low-lying and hilly areas are requested to shift to safer zones until further orders from the government, depending on the severity of the storm and warnings from the India Meteorological Department.

Mr. Mallikarjuna held an emergency meeting with GVMC commissioner Saikanth Varma regarding the preparedness for the cyclone, with the supporting staff from departments like EPDCL, Roads and Buildings, Police, Fire, Navy, Medical and Health and Water Supply.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district administration identified 25 cyclone relief centres in urban areas and 20 in rural and rest of the district for rehabilitating people from low-lying areas, hilly areas and people residing near the sea.

However, no decision was announced in the meeting on holidays for educational institutions. Speaking to The Hindu, Collector Mallikarjuna clarified, “Yes, we have not decided on school holidays yet. We will assess the situation on Sunday and then take a call on it.”

Control rooms

Control rooms with phone numbers have been set up in the city for people. They can dial 0891-2590102, 2869106 or 2590100, 180042500009 and 9390125477 (for fishermen).

The Eastern Naval Command stated that it is closely monitoring Cyclone Michaung, and is ready for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) for any emergencies, across the State.

Flood relief teams

As part of the preparedness, flood relief teams and diving teams have been kept standby to augment the existing resources. Indian naval ships are also on standby with HADR facilities, diving teams, medical personnel to render assistance in the affected areas along the East coast. Naval aircraft have also been kept ready at Naval Air Stations, INS Dega at Visakhapatnam and INS Rajali near Chennai, to undertake aerial survey, casualty evacuation, and airdrop of relief material, as required, according to an official spokesperson of the ENC.

“All our Naval Area Commanders have carried out preparatory activities to mitigate the effects of the cyclone and are in constant liaison with the State Administrations to render assistance as and when required,” the spokesperson says.

54 trains cancelled

The railway officials said a total of 54 trains from various places, especially from Vijayawada and Chennai lines, have been cancelled due to impending storm with effect from December 3 to 5.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.