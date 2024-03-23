ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam District Legal Services Authority organises workshop on POCSO Act and Victim Compensation Scheme

March 23, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A workshop on POCSO Act and Victim Compensation Scheme, and also awareness programme on amendments in MV Act and MV Rules, were organised by Visakhapatnam District Legal Services Authority, at Nyaya Seva Sadan here on Saturday.

Visakhapatnam District Principal Judge-cum-District Legal Services Authority Chairman Alapati Giridhar was the chief guest. He spoke on the importance of the Act. Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Sessions Judge S. Sridevi was present as the guest of honour.

Lawyers from Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts virtually participated in the workshop.

