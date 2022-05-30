Visakhapatnam district is gearing up for complete ban on single-use plastic from June 5

We are not going for any fine or penalisation immediately, says District Collector

GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha conducting awareness about the ban by distributing cloth bags to vegetable sellers in a vegetable market at Gnanapuram in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: File photo

The city of Visakhapatnam generates about 800 tonnes of garbage on a daily basis. Out of which about 300 to 400 tonnes are plastic wastage and out of it about 200 tonnes consist of single use plastic or plastic waste that are less than 75 microns.

Keeping this in mind and the guidelines from the Union Government and the National Green Tribunal, the district is gearing up for the complete ban on single-use plastic.

Addressing the media here on Monday along with the Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) G. Lakshmisha, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that the ban will be complete from June 5 on the occasion of World Environment Day, but to begin with there will not be any penalisation.

“We are trying to motivate the producers, the sellers and the users to take up the ban voluntarily. We are not going for any fine or penalisation immediately, but after reviewing the situation for about two weeks, we may go for some penalisation,” said Mr. Mallikarjuna.

Awareness campaign

GVMC has already begun its awareness campaign and they are focussing on the vulnerable areas such as Rythu Bazaars, shopping malls, super bazaars, tourist and public spots, retailers and eateries.

“We are also encouraging people to manufacture cloth and paper bags in bulk and GVMC has already decided to distribute about 10 lakhs cloth bags to all retailers and vendors,” said the District Collector.

“Though there is no ban on plastic bags over 75 microns we are also trying to motivate the users to shift to cloth or paper bags. Our idea is to reduce the 200 tonnes of single use plastic waste to at least 50 tonnes, in a year’s time,” he added.

Both the district administration and the GVMC will launch a year-long campaign, beginning from June 5. “We will take stock of the situation around June 5, next year,” Mr. Lakshmisha.

He also pointed out that there are no manufacturers of plastic bags below 76 microns in the district and the bags are either coming from other districts or neighbouring States. To curb it, we will enforce checks at the borders.

Moreover, since we will be having a meeting with all stakeholders, we are trying to fix an extended producer responsibility on them, he said.

Both the District Collector and the GVMC Commissioner said that the participation of stakeholders, resident welfare association, temple authorities, NGOs and public can make this initiative a success.

‘Giri Pradakshina’

Talking about temples, Mr. Lakshmisha said that last year during the ‘Giri Pradakshina’ about 40 lakh plastic water sachets were found littering the streets. To curb this menace, this year we will be setting up drinking water stalls at frequent intervals and water will be served in clay or paper cups or glasses, said Mr. Lakshmisha.

“We have also asked people including the political parties to switch to cloth flexis instead of the plastic ones,” said Mr. Mallikarjuna.

Apart from other programmes and the ban, the district administration will be planting about 10 lakh saplings over a period of time, beginning June 5, he said.