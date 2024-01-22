Visakhapatnam district has 19,42,593 voters, says in-charge Collector

January 22, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

District in-charge Collector K.S. Viswanathan has said that the total number of voters in the district is 19,42,593. He released the final voters list in presence of the representatives of various political parties at the video conference hall at the Collectorate here on Monday.

The special revision of electoral rolls concluded on January 12. There are 9,60,101 male voters, 9,82,380 female, 112 third genders (transgenders). The highest number of voters are in Bheemunipatnam Assembly constituency, which has 3,51,462 voters, including 1,72,488 men and 1,78,957 women and third genders 17, while Visakhapatnam West constituency has the lowest number of voters at 2,06,943, including 1,02,089 male voters, 1,04,844 females, and 10 third genders.

Visakhapatnam East constituency has 2,76,523 voters, including 1,35,516 males, 1,40,990 females, and 17 third genders. Visakhapatnam south constituency has 2,10,131 voters, including 1,03,334 males, 1,06,764 females and 33 third genders. Visakhapatnam North constituency has a total of 2,74,760 voters, including 1,35,664 men, 1,39,078 women and 18 third genders.

Gajuwaka constituency has 3,23,671 voters, including 1,62,434 men, 1,61,225 women and 12 third genders, and Pendurthi constituency has a total of 2,99,103 voters, including 1,48,576 men, 1,50,522 women and five third gender voters.

The in-charge Collector explained that after the publication of draft electoral rolls on October 27, 2023, there were 19,15, 682 voters, including 9,51,011 men, 9,64,538 women and 133 third gender voters. While 1,64,048 voters were registered after the publication of the draft electoral rolls, the names of 1,37,137 expired voters, double entry voters, and those who migrated to other places were deleted from the list. The number of voters has increased by 26,911 after the preparation of the final list of voters. They include: 9,090 men, 17,842 women and 21 third gender voters There were- 3,636 service voters in the district by the time of publication of the final list. They include 3,501 men and 135 women.

Mr. Viswanathan said that all out efforts were made to prevent an ‘error-free’ voters list in the district. Deletion of the names of deceased voters, identification of voters, who had migrated to other places on a permanent basis, enrolment of new voters and inquiry into cases where there were more than 10 votes in a single house was done as part of the special exercise.

District Revenue Officer K. Mohan Kumar was present.

