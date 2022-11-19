Visakhapatnam District Forest Officer mulls setting up of eco-clubs to increase public participation in enhancing biodiversity

November 19, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

In order to increase public participation in enhancing biodiversity conservation in the city, the Forest Department held a meeting with nature enthusiasts, NGOs, civil society groups and volunteers for developing a framework for setting up of nature/eco- clubs in Visakhapatnam. The clubs will be set up across the district with the objective of documenting and conserving the biodiversity with the active involvement of the public, said District Forest Officer Anant Shankar.

During the meeting, Mr. Anant Shankar said that such eco-clubs will play a very important role in protecting the environment and biodiversity in the urban surroundings. He said that people can contribute as per their interests like photography, conservation of butterflies, study of different types of birds, conservation of plants and trees and wetlands through these clubs. Every programme organised by eco-clubs will be documented in the form of video and photos, he added.

“We will start these eco-clubs soon after considering the opinions and suggestions given by various NGOs. Focus will be on involving the schools and educational institutions, corporate sector, societies, RWAs, Navy, Railways, Doctors’ associations to initiate public movement,” he said.

