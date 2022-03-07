Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association felicitates Padma Shri awardee Adinarayana Rao
They recall his services as orthopaedician and to the football association
The Team of Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) on Monday felicitated S. Adhinaryana Rao, renowned orthopaedician, on his being conferred the Padma Shri award by the Union Government recently.
Dr. Rao is also a sportsperson and was a football player and athlete during his student days. He served as president of the District Football Association for more than three decades.
Dr. Rao has conveyed his thanks to the association members for their gesture. K. Parthasarathy, VDCA secretary, D.S.Varma, T.S.R. Prasad and P.V. Sudhakar, vice presidents and Bogendhra Kumar, treasurer, participated in the facilitation and lauded the services of Dr. Adhinaryana Rao. They said that it was a privilege to the VDCA that a sportsperson-cum-doctor from Visakhapatnam was conferred with the prestigious award.
