ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam District Collector suspends three GVMC UCD community organisers

April 13, 2024 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna on Saturday issued an order suspending three community organisers (COs) of the Urban Community Development (UCD) wing of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), based on the report of an inquiry conducted in response to adverse news reports published about their alleged fraudulent practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

GVMC Additional Commissioner K.S. Viswanathan condcted the inquiry and submitted the report to the Collector.

The suspended COs are Tirumala Rao (Ward 17), Narasimhulu (Ward 18) and S.V. Ramana (Ward 19).

Assistant Project Director Durga Prasad (Zone-3) was also issued a showcause notice and removed from election duties by the Collector.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US