Visakhapatnam District Collector suspends three GVMC UCD community organisers

April 13, 2024 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna on Saturday issued an order suspending three community organisers (COs) of the Urban Community Development (UCD) wing of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), based on the report of an inquiry conducted in response to adverse news reports published about their alleged fraudulent practices.

GVMC Additional Commissioner K.S. Viswanathan condcted the inquiry and submitted the report to the Collector.

The suspended COs are Tirumala Rao (Ward 17), Narasimhulu (Ward 18) and S.V. Ramana (Ward 19).

Assistant Project Director Durga Prasad (Zone-3) was also issued a showcause notice and removed from election duties by the Collector.