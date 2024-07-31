GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visakhapatnam District Collector stresses on promotion of bio-toilets and modern cleaning methods 

He advises officials to deploy machinery to avoid manual scavenging

Published - July 31, 2024 06:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The use of bio-toilets and modern cleaning methods should be popularised to overcome the problem of manual cleaning in the conventional system, District Collector Harendhira Prasad said at a review meeting on the ‘safai karmachari’ system here on Wednesday.

Deliberating on the needs, problems and livelihood of the safai workers, the Collector advised the officials concerned to deploy machinery to avoid manual scavenging. He directed the officials to promote the use of bio-toilets in place of conventional ones. These workers should be issued ID cards and measures should be taken to extend health insurance to them. Measures should be taken to ensure that safety measures were properly implemented for workers employed at hotels, private hospitals and kalyana mandapams.

The Collector directed the officials concerned to initiate measures for rehabilitation of these workers, improvement of their living standards and to assist them in taking up self-employment ventures. He also asked the officials concerned to create awareness among the general public against open defecation.

Machine hole method

GVMC Commissioner Sampath Kumar said that special measures would be taken to replace the ‘manhole’ system with ‘machine hole’ method and for the utilisation of robots in critical and difficult to reach areas.

DCP (Crime) Ratnam, in-charge DRO Sriram Murthy, RDO Hussain Saheb, Deputy Director of Social Welfare Department Rama Rao and other district-level officials were present.

