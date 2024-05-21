ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam District Collector inspects strongrooms, directs officials to stay alert

Published - May 21, 2024 08:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Election Officer and Collector A. Mallikarjuna inspected the strongrooms set up at Andhra University Engineering College (AUCE) campus on Tuesday evening. He inspected the strongrooms pertaining to Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency as also the Assembly segments in the constituency along with Joint Commissioner of Police Fakeerappa. He checked the locks and seals on them, and also the functioning of the CC cameras, which were being used for constant monitoring of the strongrooms.

Dr. Mallikarjuna directed the security personnel and officials to stay alert to prevent any untoward incidents.

Candidates of various political parties, Independent candidates, ROs and other officials accompanied the Collector.

