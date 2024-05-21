GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Visakhapatnam District Collector inspects strongrooms, directs officials to stay alert

Published - May 21, 2024 08:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Election Officer and Collector A. Mallikarjuna inspected the strongrooms set up at Andhra University Engineering College (AUCE) campus on Tuesday evening. He inspected the strongrooms pertaining to Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency as also the Assembly segments in the constituency along with Joint Commissioner of Police Fakeerappa. He checked the locks and seals on them, and also the functioning of the CC cameras, which were being used for constant monitoring of the strongrooms.

Dr. Mallikarjuna directed the security personnel and officials to stay alert to prevent any untoward incidents.

Candidates of various political parties, Independent candidates, ROs and other officials accompanied the Collector.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.