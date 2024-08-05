ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam District Collector inspects government land, sand depot and housing projects

Published - August 05, 2024 07:00 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

He promises to solve sand, cement, water issues and tells contractors to complete construction of houses for the poor in three months

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam District Collector Harendhira Prasad inspected the government land, near Ramanaidu’s studio in Rushikonda, here on Monday. He pursued the condition of the land on the spot with the revenue officials, who accompanied him in the visit, according to an official release here.

Later, the Collector inspected the sand depot in Bhimili and explained the importance of sand policy and the measures taken by the State government to the locals.

Later, he visited the villages under Visakhapatnam Rural, Bhimili and Anandapuram mandals of the district and inspected the condition of construction of houses meant for the people below the poverty line.

Mr. Harendhira Prasad visited Chandaka and Gottipalli villages.

During the review, he was explained that non-availablity of sand, cement and water was also a reason for a little delay in the project’s progress. Later, the Collector assured the contractors that the government would solve the sand, cement and water issues, and urged them to complete the works in the next three months.

Mr. Harendhira Prasad visited survey numbers 20 and 23 of Gottipalli revenue village and survey number 4 of Chandaka village.

