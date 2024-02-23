Visakhapatnam District Collector inspects arrangements for Prime Minister’s programme on March 1

February 23, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna on Friday inspected the arrangements for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme scheduled to be held on March 1, here.

The PM will inaugurate several Central government projects in a programme on the Andhra University campus. The Collector was accompanied by Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar, GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma, Additional Commissioner K.S. Viswanathan and authorities from the HPCL.

The Collector directed the authorities to make elaborate arrangements for the programme. He said that strong barricades should be erected and uninterrupted power supply should be provided. He also spoke about the police bandobast and basic amenities like drinking water, sanitation and others.

Mr. Ravi Shankar also reviewed the security arrangements. The officials also inspected the helipad, where the Prime Minister is likely to land.

