Visakhapatnam District Collector inspects arrangements being made for MLC election

March 06, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

He directs officials to install more CCTV cameras in polling stations

Visakhapatnam Collector and Returning Officer A. Mallikarjuna on Monday inspected the strongrooms kept in Swarna Bharati Indoor Stadium here in connection with the MLC elections for North Andhra Graduate Constituency seat on March 13. He also visited some polling centres and inspected the arrangements.

The election materials should be ready to be distributed to the polling stations on March 12, a day before polling, he said.

He visited VS Krishna College in Maddilapalem to inspect the polling stations where he directed the staff install more CCTV cameras.

