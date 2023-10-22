ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam District Collector, GVMC Commissioner inspect arrangements for 100 years celebrations of Andhra Medical College

October 22, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The event to be held on October 27, 28 and 29

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Coproration (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma took part in a review meeting to discuss about the arrangements for the 100 years celebrations of Andhra Medical College (AMC). The event will be held on October 27, 28 and 29 for which Vice-President, Union Health Minister and officials from the State will be attending.

Mr. Mallikarjuna and Mr. Saikanth Varma inspected the site at the college campus, where the AMC’s 100 year’s celebrations will be held. Mr. Mallikarjuna asked the Revenue Department officials to ensure all the arrangements are done in a proper manner. He asked the AMC authorities to form committees and coordinate among themselves to complete the work. The authorities also briefed him about the programme. AMC Principal G. Butchiraju, KGH Superintendent K. Ashok Kumar and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US