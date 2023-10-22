HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam District Collector, GVMC Commissioner inspect arrangements for 100 years celebrations of Andhra Medical College

The event to be held on October 27, 28 and 29

October 22, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Coproration (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma took part in a review meeting to discuss about the arrangements for the 100 years celebrations of Andhra Medical College (AMC). The event will be held on October 27, 28 and 29 for which Vice-President, Union Health Minister and officials from the State will be attending.

Mr. Mallikarjuna and Mr. Saikanth Varma inspected the site at the college campus, where the AMC’s 100 year’s celebrations will be held. Mr. Mallikarjuna asked the Revenue Department officials to ensure all the arrangements are done in a proper manner. He asked the AMC authorities to form committees and coordinate among themselves to complete the work. The authorities also briefed him about the programme. AMC Principal G. Butchiraju, KGH Superintendent K. Ashok Kumar and others were present.

