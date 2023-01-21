Visakhapatnam district administration will encourage aspiring entrepreneurs, says Collector

January 21, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that district administration will encourage aspiring entrepreneurs to set up industries in the district. This will not only boost financial progress of the district, but also provide employment to the locals. He was speaking in Industrial & Export Promotion Committee district-level meeting here on Saturday.

Mr. Mallikarjuna said that as on January 19, out of 152 applications received in the single port desk, 141 applications were approved within time, while four were rejected. About 27 applications are pending with us, he said. He has instructed the GVMC and Revenue officials to accord all permissions to ESI Hospital at Gajuwaka. He said that they would take steps from the GVMC to provide drinking water to the industries at Autonagar. He also said that a police outpost has been arranged at Madhurwada IT Park, while the Regional Manager of APSRTC was directed to arrange bus facility to the employees. Officials from the Industries Department, APIIC, AP Transco, RTC, Town Planning, Fire and a few other wings were present.