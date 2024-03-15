Visakhapatnam district administration gears up for upcoming general elections

March 15, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Ahead of the release of the schedule for the general elections by the Election Commission of India, the district administration is gearing up to organise the polls in a peaceful manner. Apart from conducting regular meetings and training programmes for the staff in every Assembly constituency, the administration has also reached out to the voters through various awareness programmes.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna along with Joint Collectors conducted regular meetings with the staff over the election duties. Sessions were organised over model code of conduct (MCC), duties of flying squad teams, static surveillance team, video viewing teams, IT teams and others. Joint Collector Ashok Mayur had conducted meetings with the staff from every Assembly constituencies and directed them about the steps to be taken during the period of MCC. The officials were briefed about the surveillance on rallies, public meetings and keeping a check on supply of liquor, cash and other goods.

Recently, a three-day Dial your Collector was organised by the Collector to address issues of the voters.

Security arrangements

With the coordination from the Police Dsepartment, the district is being brought under complete security blanket. Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar had also organised a series of meetings with his staff about the election preparedness. Apart from the existing checkposts, additional checkposts were set up at several areas in the last few weeks.

Mr. Mallikarjuna, Mr. Ravi Shankar and GVMC commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma have inspected the Andhra University campus and checked several buildings to set up strongroom, counting room and a few others. Mr. Mallikarjuna had informed the AU authorities that once the election notification is released, the district administration would inform them on how many blocks they would need for the elections.