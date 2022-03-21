Visakhapatnam: displaced persons of Bakkannapalem seek allotment of houses

Land acquired from them without paying any compensation, says CITU

The displaced persons of Bakkannapalem village, which is now in Zone-II of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), staged a protest demanding allotment of the houses, built by the government, at the Collectorate here on Monday.

A total of 86 persons belonging to economically weaker sections and dalit farmers were allotted one acre of land(Survey nos. 94 to 102) each by the then government 44 years ago. Most of the beneficiaries cultivated the lands, while some of them took to breeding of cattle and poultry farming for earning a livelihood.

Some years ago, the then government had acquired the lands from them without paying them any compensation. A Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayam, Police Training Centre and an ITI for differently-abled and an office of the Sericulture Department were constructed. The displaced persons approached the officials concerned and they were promised compensation and houses. But justice was not done to them, said R.K.S.V. Kumar, general secretary of CITU city unit, who led the protest.

A junior college and NTR Hudhud houses were constructed on their lands in 2016 and 2017. The displaced persons approached the then Ministers seeking allotment of houses sites to them on those lands. The then Ministers said houses were being constructed for the poor, who had lost their houses in the Hudhud cyclone, with financial assistance from the Movie Artistes Association, and promised to allot houses to be constructed in G + 3. The names of the displaced persons were also taken by the authorities.

The displaced persons allege that the houses were subsequently allotted to followers of political leaders on benami names. They sought allotment of houses to the displaced persons.

CITU leaders D. Appala Raju, Kula Vivaksha Porata Samithi (KVPS) leaders R.P. Raju, S. Pydithalli, S. Kanakaraju and Pydiraju were among those who participated in the protest.

