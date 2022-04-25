Visakhapatnam: Director, staff of Centre for Women’s Studies, AU, condemn unwarranted behaviour against Vasireddy Padma

Special Correspondent April 25, 2022 22:40 IST

Special Correspondent April 25, 2022 22:40 IST

‘Such incidents make women feel insecure apart from encouraging men to dominate and exploit women by treating them as weaker sex’

‘Such incidents make women feel insecure apart from encouraging men to dominate and exploit women by treating them as weaker sex’

P. Usha, Director of the Centre for Women’s Studies, Andhra University, and Chairperson DLCC District level Complaints Committee POSH ( Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace), and Peela Naga Venkata Lakshmi, Merugumala Sridevi and Solapurapu Padma Rani, strongly condemned the incident in which some Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and activists tried to stop Vasireddy Padma, Chairperson, AP Women’s Commission, from going to console and support the victim of gang rape at the Vijayawada Government Hospital. In a statement issued here on Monday, they strongly condemned the incident which happened in Vijayawada and said that turning the issue into a ‘political drama’ would send the wrong signal that women, including the Chairperson the Women’s Commission, which is a statutory body, need not be respected. Such incidents make women feel insecure apart from encouraging men to dominate and exploit women by treating them as weaker sex, they said. They demanded that those who received the summons appear before Women’s Commission and respect the Chair and cooperate in tackling the women issues without indulging in political dramas.



Our code of editorial values