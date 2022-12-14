Visakhapatnam: Director General Naval Projects to work with Dassault Systemes to boost its performance

December 14, 2022 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Driven by the need to accelerate innovation and efficiency through data management, Director General Naval Projects, Visakhapatnam (DGNP(V), has been working with Dassault Systèmes to boost its performance for key infrastructure projects.

DGNP on Wednesday announced that it is using 3D-Experience platform to help boost its performance and this includes facilitating industrial facade design, building information management, integrated project management and budget optimisation.

With this collaboration, DGNP(V), which is actively involved in establishing marine infrastructure for the Indian Navy on the Eastern Seaboard, has achieved significant improvements in operations management and facility productivity, as well as improved cost and time efficiency of projects over time and reduced errors in calculations.

The platform provides DGNP(V) with a single data repository for integration of all design, project and programme-related information.

