Visakhapatnam: Dilapidated GVMC primary school building poses danger to teachers and students, says child rights panel member

June 26, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Students and teachers of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) primary school at Vasudevanagar, Thatichetlapalem, here are living in a state of fear as the school building is in a dilapidated condition, and may collapse at any time, says Gondu Sitaram, a member of the Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR).

The APSCPCR member inspected the school along with Deputy Inspector of Schools Suvarna, Project Director of Women and Child Welfare Department Ramani Kumari and Cluster Resource Person R. Bhagyalakshmi on Monday. The team went round all the classrooms and were shocked to see the state of the building.

“The ground floor is in a dilapidated condition. Ironically, a ward secretariat was constructed on the upper floor, adding to the pressure on the ground floor. I came to inspect as some of the parents complained on the condition of the building. I will submit a report to the officials concerned and the APSCPCR Chairman,” Mr. Sitaram said.

“The Commission would draw the attention of the government and the GVMC officials on the need to take urgent steps to make alternative arrangements for accommodation of the children elsewhere pending construction of a new building.”

Built in 1983

The school was built under the supervision of the GVMC in 1983. It was inaugurated by the first Mayor of Visakhapatnam city NSN Reddy on August 15, 1983. The present strength of the primary school is 75, which includes 42 boys and 33 girls, studying from Classes 1 to 5.

‘Technical issue’

“The concrete is peeling off and peels are sometimes falling to the ground. Parents have expressed concern, and they have complained to the officials of the School Education Department, after the reopening of the school this year. Funds were sanctioned under Nadu – Nedu’ for renovation of the school building but it could not be done due to technical issue. The building has to be dismantled and rebuilt,” Headmaster S. Varahalababu told The Hindu, when contacted on Monday.

