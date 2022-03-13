Visakhapatnam: DIG suspends night round officer after series of house break-ins at Tummapala

Accused will be arrested at the earliest, he assures victims

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Visakha Range, L.K.V. Ranga Rao, on Sunday suspended an Assistant Sub-inspector, who was the night duty officer in Tummapala region under Anakapalle (Town) Police Station limits, after a series of house break-ins were committed in the village during the early hours of Friday.

The DIG warned that action would be taken against any police officer, if he/she was found negligent in their duties. He also said that special teams were deputed to investigate the case, and assured the victims that the accused would be arrested at the earliest.

A group of unidentified miscreants have allegedly stolen ₹1.30 lakh from two houses and the panchayat office at Tummapala. They also reportedly attempted to commit thefts in five more houses. Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao visited the crime scene and gave suggestions to the officials.

Mr. Ranga Rao said that the police have been collecting the details of ex-offenders and persons who were released from jails recently from in and around the district. The DIG also asked the police personnel to check the history of suspicious persons, by utilising Finger Print Identification System and Mobile Security Check Device while performing their duties either during the day or at night.

‘Patrolling intensified’

He also sought cooperation from the local people of Anakapalle to inform the police, if they find any person, moving suspiciously. He said that patrolling has been intensified at vulnerable places like dhabas, hotels, liquor stores, highways, railway stations and bus stations.