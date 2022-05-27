Visakhapatnam: Diesel Loco Shed of Waltair Division celebrates 57th anniversary

Divisional Railway Manager describes DLS as a jewel in the crown of Indian Railways

The Diesel Loco Shed of Waltair Division, the largest loco shed in Asia, celebrated its 57 th anniversary here on Thursday evening.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy participated as a chief guest at ‘Diesel Nite’, the anniversary celebrations. Established in May 1965, with a holding of 13 WDM 1 Locomotives to meet the traffic needs in transportation of mainly iron ore from Bailadilla Mines to Vishakhapatnam Port Trust, it now holds a fleet of 399 locos of various models and also conducts maintenance of electric locos in this shed.

DLS is well known for its innovations and supportive role extended to the other departments as well. During the pandemic, the DLS has fabricated indigenously made ultraviolet-c(UVC) based currency/ paper sanitisers, equipment sanitisers, room sanitisers and med robots etc making use of its own available resources and supplied such instruments to passenger reservation counters, railway offices over the Division.

‘Several innovations’

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anup Satpathy described the DLS, as a jewel in the crown of Indian Railways. “The excellent team, led by the dynamic officers, making us proud to celebrate the glorious journey since its existence. The DLS was developing state-of the art technology to meet its requirements. Several innovations were made by the staff and officers for safe and efficient operations of the locomotives thus saving the money and manpower of railways,”he said.

The function was organised by Santosh Kumar Patra, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer (DLS). President ECoRWWO Parijatha Satpathy, ADRM (infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM(operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Branch Officers, Union representatives and ECoR WWO members were among those who participated.